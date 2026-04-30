Pope Leo XIV Buries Donald Trump in New Polling
NBC News measures a 46 point gap between Pope Leo XIV and Trump as Latino Catholic support for the president collapses to 25% percent. Republicans are bleeding Catholics six months before the midterm.
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