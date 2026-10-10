Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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SEF's avatar
SEF
20mEdited

Are there "serious consequences" for the mass death and suffering that Hegsdeath and #47 and company have directly and often gleefully caused? And while we're at it, the mass death and suffering indirectly but definitely caused by far-right powerful people gleefully enacting their "policies"? No? Different strokes for different folks and cherry-picked "justice" reigns supreme just like in the Supreme Court?

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
28m

The whole idea is beyond disgusting!

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