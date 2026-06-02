Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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DianaMackiewicz's avatar
DianaMackiewicz
16h

Thanks for the backstory regarding the Vatican, EWTN and the new Communications Director. She has a big challenge but production of the materials in recent years has been insightful. I am still very fond of Pope Francis, he was radical and compassionate. Pope Leo is just plain awesome.

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
15hEdited

Unfortunately, she left Arroyo there. His disdain for Pope Francis was palpable.

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