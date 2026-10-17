Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Frances's avatar
Frances
1h

It's great uplifting news . May the Holy Spirit continue to heal Pope Leo . 🙌 We continue to pray for a full recovery.

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Francisco Z.'s avatar
Francisco Z.
1h

Estamos a rezar pela sua recuperação, sabendo que a sua saúde está nas mãos de Cristo Jesus e de Nossa Senhora de Fátima.

___________________________

We are praying for his recovery, knowing that his health is in the hands of Christ Jesus and Our Lady of Fátima.

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