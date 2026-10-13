Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Double-A's avatar
Double-A
3hEdited

Praying for Pope Leo! I'm a semi-agnostic, mildly observant non-Christian who still believes in the existence of a divine power. Pope Leo is a sorely needed gift to this world at this time - may he come out of this stronger than ever!

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Suzanne Hutchinson's avatar
Suzanne Hutchinson
3h

Beautifully written and reflective of my thoughts. Our president and vice president lack even basic compassion. To be honest I’d rather have their silence than what I imagine they might say. Pope Leo has the prayer and thoughts of millions. As I pray everyday, where there is worry, trust in You.

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