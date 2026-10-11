Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Laurie Wilson 🚫👑's avatar
Laurie Wilson 🚫👑
8m

Prayers for a successful surgery and full recovery for Pope Leo ~ the world needs his leadership now more than ever

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
11m

I offer my prayers for Pope Leo to have a successful surgery.

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