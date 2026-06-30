Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jean's avatar
Jean
1h

America take note. We are all equal. Stop being against women and stop being racist against other ethnic groups. What was once the most intelligent nation has stooped to being the most misogynistic, most racist, most anti-science, most anti-special needs, anti-medicine and the list goes on and on. This all makes me sad and disgusted with what’s taking place in our once great country.

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Jim W.'s avatar
Jim W.
1h

Bravo Pope Leo! Raising up highly competent women to run major church departments and organizations sends a powerful message to Catholic women…and men everywhere! Hopefully you will soon take the next logical step…authorizing women to become Deacons to help fill parish spiritual and administrative roles weakened by the growing loss of priests!

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