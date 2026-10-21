Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
1h

Fantastic news thank God

Reply
Share
Lori Knox's avatar
Lori Knox
1h

Praise the Lord! God is good!! Thank you for giving us this information about him too!!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture