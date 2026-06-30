Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sarah Fisher's avatar
Sarah Fisher
5h

Clinging is the source of suffering. This Hope Pope is the source of much joy and inspiration.

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
4h

Wonderful thoughts here!! ❤️

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