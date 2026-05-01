Pope Leo XIV Sends Former Undocumented Migrant to Trump’s West Virginia — Fulfilling the Retweet That Foretold His Papacy
Three weeks before his election, Cardinal Prevost retweeted Bishop Menjivar’s rebuke of the Trump-Bukele deportation campaign. Now he has put the same man in charge of Catholic life in coal country.
Thank you for reading! Letters from Leo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support this movement, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Before you read on, join 75,000 Americans and sign our letter to President Trump demanding that he apologize for attacking Pope Leo XIV. We’ll deliver it to the president via JD Vance.
Robe…