Pope Leo XIV Tells Rome’s Priests: No AI Homilies, No TikTok Priesthood
As Block fires 4,000 workers and Anthropic battles the Pentagon, the pope delivered a message Silicon Valley should hear — stop outsourcing your soul to a machine.
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Late last month, Jack Dorsey fired nearly half of Block’s workforce and told the world that most companies would soon follow. Anthropic is now suing the Pentagon over a blacklis…