Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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MaryNYC's avatar
MaryNYC
4h

This is good news. If the Church was able to sideline Ripperger, then let’s hope that Bishop Robert Barron is next.

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Mike Murray's avatar
Mike Murray
4h

The notion of a "celebrity exorcist" used to be, and ought to be, oxymoronic. The fact that Fr. Ripperger used his celebrity to promote MAGA ideology exacerbates the scandal of celebrity in this context. Good on Father Carr!

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