Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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JoAnn Turner
Aug 24, 2025

Very interesting and detailed analysis of Sr. Nathalie’s influence and position. I knew she was involved with a number of issues but not the extent of her authority. Thanks for your detailed research!

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Joan
Aug 24, 2025

Very interesting and also hopeful. Always appreciate your insights and prolific revelations.

You must never sleep. Thank you.

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