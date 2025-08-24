Dear friends,

Thanks to you, Letters from Leo is one of the fastest-growing Substacks in the world. I’m grateful for your support and for being part of this community.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing essays that introduce to the life and formation of Pope Leo and the people he trusts most at the start of his pontificate.

Today, we turn to Sr. Nathalie Becquart — the most powerful woman in the Catholic Church (outside of Mary, the Mother of God!) and a neighbor of Leo’s in Rome, whose leadership at the Synod of Bishops will help shape how this papacy governs.

These reports take time and care to produce, so this series is available exclusively to paying subscribers.

Prefer A One-Time Gift? Donate Here

Outside of Mary, the Mother of God, no woman today shapes how the Catholic Church governs itself more than Sr. Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops — the first woman ever appointed to that post.

After Pope Francis changed the synod rules in 2023 to allow non-bishops, including women, to be voting members, she became the first woman to cast a binding vote at a synod.

She runs the levers of power for the body, setting the agenda, knitting together global consultations, and translating the Francis-Leo synodality agenda from theory into practice.

After his election on May 8, Pope Leo confirmed Sr. Nathalie Becquart — his Vatican next-door neighbor for the past three years — in her post, signaling continuity in their shared governing approach: authority rooted in listening, collaboration, and disciplined discernment.

Becquart’s résumé explains the confidence. A native of Fontainebleau, she earned a degree in management with a focus on entrepreneurship at HEC Paris and later specialized in ecclesiology at Boston College.

She helped lead the 2018 Synod on Young People and served as a consultor to the 2019 Pan-Amazon Synod before Pope Francis named her undersecretary in 2021, a role historically reserved for bishops.

What does the job look like day to day?

Think chief engineer of process. Becquart convenes diocesan teams, briefs bishops, and course-corrects a sprawling global consultation so listening leads to decisions.

Her north star is co-responsibility: women and laypeople must be involved “from the beginning”— in discernment and drafting, not merely the final vote.

The project has progressed beyond the pilot phase.

On July 7, the Synod office released the Pathways for the Implementation Phase document, shifting the emphasis from experimentation to execution, with a focus on timelines, local accountability, and measurable participation.

Her authority transcends Vatican walls. In 2024, Forbes ranked her among the world’s most influential women, highlighting her influence on Catholic life worldwide.

In February, she argued that a truly synodal Church — characterized by mutual listening and serious pastoral discernment — creates space to accompany those who have felt excluded.

Here’s what she told Outreach — a Catholic LGBT ministry housed within America Magazine — at the time.

The synodal emphasis on conversion—relational, structural and ecclesial—points toward needed transformation in how the church approaches ministry and outreach. This includes examining where current practices may create barriers or cause harm. As the document states, “Listening to those who suffer exclusion and marginalization strengthens the Church’s awareness that taking on the burden of wounded relationships is part of its mission” (no. 56). Synodality “requires repentance and conversion” (no. 6); it is a path of reconciliation.

The point wasn’t culture-war theatrics. Instead, it was governance that acts in the service of evangelization.

Two clarifications are essential for readers trying to map Sr. Nathalie Becquart’s real authority in Rome.

First, her authority does not depend on ordination — a shift she herself has explained as the growing decoupling of leadership from clerical status.

Second, giving women votes didn’t dictate the results, but it did reshape the dynamic — who participates, what gets said, and how decisions are made — so the process itself better matches the reality of the Church.

If you’re sketching Pope Leo’s circle of trust, Becquart sits close to the center. She is not a token and not a foil.

She is a builder who turns broad papal mandates into repeatable practice — a process that protects the vulnerable, widens the conversation, and turns listening into law.

In a system wary of both charisma cults and cold technocracy, that combination is rare — and invaluable.

So, yes: Sr. Nathalie Becquart is the most powerful woman in the Catholic Church (outside of Mary, the Mother of God!)

Her power isn’t theatrical; it’s procedural, cumulative, and durable — the kind that outlasts news cycles because it’s embedded in how the Church now makes decisions.

To understand where the Leonine pontificate is headed, watch what she implements next.

Make A One-Time Gift To Support My Work