Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

Pope Leo XIV ALWAYS HAS the Love And Support of the VAST MAJORITY of the World!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
2h

I’m praying. ♥️

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture