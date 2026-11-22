Pope Leo XIV and St. Óscar Romero, from a drawing of Romero by J. Puig Reixach. (Image: Where Peter Is )

Dear friends,

Today is the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, the last Sunday of the Church year. Pope Leo XIV prayed the Angelus this morning in St. Peter’s Square, then sat down to lunch with the poor. Advent begins next Sunday.

This week’s reflection is about the homily St. Óscar Romero was preaching when he was shot, the feast it turned out to be about, and the chapel in Peru where Pope Leo XIV went to pray in Romero’s name nine days ago.

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Today’s Readings

“Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of the least brothers of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40

Archbishop Óscar Romero spent the last three years of his life in a cramped apartment across the street from the Divine Providence Hospital in San Salvador, a small cancer hospital the Carmelite sisters ran for the poor. He had turned down the archbishop’s palace.

The people dying in those beds were his neighbors, and on the evening of March 24, 1980, a little after six o’clock, he walked over to their chapel to say Mass.

It was a memorial Mass for Sara Meardi de Pinto, who had died a year earlier. Her son Jorge published El Independiente, one of the few papers in El Salvador still printing the truth about the killings, and the day before, from the cathedral pulpit, Romero had ordered the country’s soldiers, in the name of God, to stop the repression.

Fr. David Inczauskis, a Jesuit, posted the homily he plans to preach today on Instagram yesterday, and he pointed out something I had missed for years.

Doña Sarita’s Mass used the twenty-third Psalm and the fifteenth chapter of Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, which (give or take a verse) are the psalm and the second reading you will hear at Mass this morning.

So Romero preached his last homily on the shepherd who walks with us through the dark valley, and on the moment, at the end of history, when Christ “hands over the kingdom to his God and Father.”

Near the end, he quoted the preface the Church prays on this feast. Christ will give the Father, he told the handful of sisters and mourners, “an eternal and universal kingdom: a kingdom of truth and life, a kingdom of holiness and grace, a kingdom of justice, love and peace.”

His last sentence asked that the body and blood on the altar would feed all of them, “so that we may give our body and our blood to suffering and to pain.” A gunman fired once through the open chapel door. Romero fell at the foot of the crucifix, and the last sermon he ever gave was, in the end, a sermon fit for today’s feast of Christ the King.

Here’s what I mean.