Welcome to Letters from Leo. We cover the first American pope and the fight over what his leadership means for the United States.
The five stories below brought more new readers to this community than anything else we’ve published. Each one is free to read, so share them with anyone you think should be here.
The Pentagon Threatened Pope Leo XIV’s Ambassador With the Avignon Papacy — A senior Trump official lectured the pope’s envoy on American military supremacy behind closed doors.
Secrets of Leo XIV’s Election: Smuggled Phones, Double Votes, and a Terrified Papabile — A Spanish-language insider account of the conclave, with anecdotes straight from the Sistine Chapel.
The Black Creole Mother Who Made the Pope — Mildred Prevost died in 1990. As pope, her son quoted her to a Vatican synod.
Catholic Nun Confronts JD Vance on ICE at CBS Town Hall — Sister Nancy Sylvester asked the Catholic vice president to justify ICE to people of faith on live television.
“The Global Capital of Protestantism” — Peter Thiel Recruits Nashville Against Pope Leo XIV — A secretly recorded lecture, and what Catholic voters did fifteen days later.
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