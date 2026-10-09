Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
1h

The sharpest passage was aimed at his brother priests. St. Paul, Tagle told them, “does not preach himself, but rather Jesus Christ as Lord.”

Wow- another shot at MAGA Barron -the discredited small town Bishop whose love affair with a fat, orange pedophile causes MAGA Barron to daily break the first commandment.

Tagle understands the poor. So did Francis. We can smell the sheep on both of them.

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Elliott Gualtiere's avatar
Elliott Gualtiere
1h

Congratulations to Cardinal Tagle. 🙏✝️☮️

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