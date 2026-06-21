Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay Dolezal's avatar
Kay Dolezal
4h

Thank you so much for your words about the two Josephs. It brings back memories of my father, long deceased, who, although he became an agnostic, was a father like St. Joseph and Louis Prevost. i remember how he gave me support but room to make my own choices. And it made me again thank the good Lord for him.

Reply
Share
Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
4h

A lovely tribute.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture