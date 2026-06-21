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Letters from Leo’s Sunday Reflection Series are essays grounded in the Mass readings — offering a clear-eyed way to follow Jesus amid today’s political realities, not by retreating from public life or baptizing any ideology, but by letting the Gospel shape our conscience, courage, and compassion.

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Today’s Readings

“So do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.” — Matthew 10:31

“Fear no one.”

Jesus says it to the Twelve at the start of today’s Gospel, then says it twice more before he finishes. Three times in eight verses he tells frightened men to stop being afraid. He is not unusual in this. No command appears in scripture more often than the command not to be afraid.

Of all the things God says to human beings, this is the one that recurs most.

That repetition is not a stylistic flourish, but a human diagnosis.

Strip almost any sin down to its foundation and you find fear waiting there. What went wrong in the garden began as a suspicion that God was holding out — that the gift had a catch and the giver could not be trusted. Adam names the new feeling himself once the fruit is eaten: “I was afraid, and I hid.”

The hiding came first, then the blaming, and eventually the whole human inheritance of grasping and cruelty that Paul traces in today’s reading from Romans. Underneath all of it sat a frightened man who had stopped believing he was loved.

St. Ignatius of Loyola put the root in a slightly different place, though I have come to think it is the same place.

Here’s what I mean.