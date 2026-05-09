“This is An Hour For Love” — One Year of Pope Leo XIV
One year ago today, white smoke rose over St. Peter’s Square and Cardinal Robert Prevost became the first American pope. Little did I know that moment would also be the birthplace of this community.
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One year ago, I never imagined I’d be covering a papacy — let alone that of the first American pope — from the front row.
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