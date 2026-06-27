Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debby Patton's avatar
Debby Patton
10h

Trump is the most hated person in the world

Reply
Share
5 replies
G. Aldridge's avatar
G. Aldridge
10h

#ImWithLeo 🙏

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture