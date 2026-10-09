Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mariellen's avatar
Mariellen
3h

These people are killing pregnant women in the name of life being sacred even if baby is not viable. You can NOT condemn abortion and at the same time glorify the death penalty.

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Karen A NOT A Karen's avatar
Karen A NOT A Karen
3h

Yeah for the USCCB finally using their platform to call out immorality! I have often criticized them for remaining silent, so now I will give them some support.

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