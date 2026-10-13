Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
1h

They are all leading by example. I love it. I was entering high school when Vatican II was introduced to the community, same as Pope Leo. It makes my heart smile to see things promised come to fruition. I am grateful.

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
28m

I am very proud of and grateful to Archbishop Broglio for his clear stance - the Church's clear stance- on murder. Afterall . . . Trump holding his Bible (up-side-down!) only goes so far!

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