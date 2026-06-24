Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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PorkyPine's avatar
PorkyPine
15m

Carry on with the good work you do here. No need to respond to the bots and the trolls, to the hateful and to the smug-illiterate.

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Melinda C Gardiner's avatar
Melinda C Gardiner
17m

Leo will not be held hostage by these people, who have not an iota of humility. I predict that: 1.

he will encourage 'generosity' (as he wrote to the French bishops) towards those people who desire the pre-Council Mass but who wholly accept Vatican II and are thus Roman Catholics. Doing that will undermine the PPSX very efficiently. And 2. Via his catechesis and other work, he will gently re-enforce Sacrosanctum Concilium in various ways so that it is actually followed! That would diminish the accusations of irreverence and improvisation, etc. The USA bishops, for example, got exceptions to parts of that doc. As a cantor and liturgist in my parish, I would so, so love to see a new beautiful English translation of the liturgical books for Americans. The one promulgated by Benedict is simply awful.

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