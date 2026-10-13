Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Dianne G's avatar
Dianne G
1h

I too try to spread this truth about our heritage every time Columbus Day comes around. In a town nearby they refer to it as Italian American appreciation day. That’s ok with me

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MVN's avatar
MVN
1h

Thanks for this. Life's too short not to be Italian, and I'm so grateful for my Italian heritage.

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