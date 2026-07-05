Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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martina N's avatar
martina N
1h

I love the vestments with the blue edges of waves. It looks a little like Mother Theresa's blue-edged veil. And the reference to water is important. Recognizing what we need to keep working on, and that NO one person can solve alone, is the huge issue of migration and immigration, and Climate Change. I am glad he focused on this issue and on how we must be stewards of the Earth and neighbors to other humans.

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
3h

The dichotomy is definitely distinct.

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