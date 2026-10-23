Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Rebecca Poage's avatar
Rebecca Poage
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Yes Pope Leo, we must listen and take to heart this message from Pope John Paul II. It is a powerful message and his work in helping facilitate the breaking down of the Iron Curtain was a precursor to your call to teach love, understanding and strong faith to combat prejudice, oppression and cruelty in the USA and around the globe! Thank you for your spiritual and ethical leadership for our day!

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