What Marco Rubio Actually Wants from Pope Leo XIV
USA Today reports Cuba is on the agenda when Marco Rubio meets Pope Leo XIV on Thursday. The January Vatican–Pentagon meeting gives us a hint of what Rubio is looking for — and why he’ll fail.
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Marco Rubio is set to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, and according to USA Today, Cuba sits near the top of the agenda. That single detail should worry anyone paying attention.
The Secretary of State trav…