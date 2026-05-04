Dear friends,

Letters from Leo is publishing Easter reflections every Sunday through Pentecost, available exclusively to paid subscribers.

This series is a quiet walk through the fifty days of Easter — a season of resurrection, recognition, and the long work of believing that Jesus is alive and among us.

These reflections meet the risen Christ in the gospels, in the witness of Pope Leo XIV, and in the broken places of our own lives.

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Today’s Readings

Now during those days, when the disciples were increasing in number, the Hellenists complained against the Hebrews because their widows were being neglected in the daily distribution of food. — Acts 6:1

There is a list somewhere with your name on it, and another list, somewhere else, where it isn’t. Most of the quiet hurt of an ordinary week comes from one of those two. The party we weren’t invited to. A text thread that I happen to know quietly dropped from six members to five last month, with nobody really explaining why. An awards announcement that went out this morning and managed somehow to skip the colleague who deserved it more than anyone we know.

The first reading today is about a list.

In Acts 6, the early Church is growing fast. Too fast. The Greek-speaking widows are being overlooked in the daily distribution of food, while the Hebrew-speaking widows are not. What looks like an administrative problem is, in fact, a moral one.

Some of the most vulnerable people in the community — widows, who in that world had no standing without a husband — are quietly being skipped. Their names belong on a list they do not know exists. Nobody seems to notice except them, until the murmuring starts.

This is the first crisis of the Church.

Pope Leo XIV preached on this exact passage two weeks ago in Cameroon, at the close of his first papal trip to Africa.

“Some are overlooked in the distribution of food,” he said, “and for this reason, the grumbling grows, and a sense of injustice threatens unity.” The Church’s response, in his telling, was not damage control. It was a structural reordering.

The Apostles, he said, “gave life to something new,” choosing seven men full of the Spirit and laying hands on them, so that no widow would go uncounted in the distribution again.

Then this, which I have not been able to set down all day: “At times, family and societal life require the courage to change mindsets and structures, so that the dignity of the human person may always remain the primary focus and so that inequality and marginalization may be overcome.”

This morning at the Regina Caeli, preaching on the gospel of the Father’s house with many rooms, Pope Leo described that house as a place where, in his words, “no one is mistaken for someone else, and no one is lost.” That is the same teaching from a different angle. Acts 6 is the early Church discovering, the hard way, that no one in the community of Christ can be mistaken for someone else, either. Not the widow at the back of the crowd, nor the woman who never asked.

I write this as someone who has been on both sides of that crowd.