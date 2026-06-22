Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Rebecca Smit's avatar
Rebecca Smit
1h

Cut the bureaucracy, he urged, so that “transparency and accountability serve people rather than impede assistance.” What a wonderful concept!

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
1h

It sounds like MAGA people don’t understand treating people with dignity and providing aid as needed. MAGA people don’t understand the so called wealth of the Vatican.

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