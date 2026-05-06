“Would It Matter If I Told You I’m Pope Leo?” — The Bank Teller Who Hung Up on Robert Prevost
Father Tom McCarthy, who has known Pope Leo XIV for 43 years, told the story at a parish outside Chicago this past Sunday — alongside Peeps closets, Fanny May turtles, and a papacy hidden in plain sight.
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Two months into his pontificate, a man named Robert Prevost picked up the phone from the Vatican and called his bank in South Chicago. He wanted to update the phone number on his account.
The teller asked t…