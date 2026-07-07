Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Barbara Mahany's avatar
Barbara Mahany
4h

what i wouldn't give to be among those in the kitchen making those lasagnas....maybe the point is to do the same here, in my own little kitchen along the shores of lake michigan....

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MaryLu Hartsell's avatar
MaryLu Hartsell
4h

Such a contrast between Pope Leo’s meeting with children and President Trump’s meeting with children in his office! May God bless you, Pope Leo!

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