Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Nancy Guenther's avatar
Nancy Guenther
Apr 4

Thank you for the welcome!!! Four ours until I receive the Eucharist!!!!

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3 replies by Christopher Hale and others
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Myvesa
Apr 4

What a beautiful reflection. And a big welcome to the Catholic Church for those who are being baptized today.

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