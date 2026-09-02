Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
5h

I am SO happy to find this place where we can ALL get together to support and respect each other.

Pope Leo XIV ALWAYS gives me HOPE!

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
4h

I am not Catholic, though I have grandparents who were, as well as many family members. I have always admired Pope Leo, and respect him as one of the greatest Popes ever. He sees the Earth, all its life, and its Climate as part of humanity. Saving our Planet from Global Warming and Extinction is not just what Jesus Christ would have encouraged, it is morally the right thing for everyone to fight for.

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