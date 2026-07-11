Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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M.S. Ocampo's avatar
M.S. Ocampo
7m

I love that Pope Francis changed Castel Gandolfo into something that the community can benefit from. Pope Leo now gets to show how Castel Gandolfo can belong to everyone, not just be his summer home. Food is very much one of Pope Leo's love languages.

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
16m

I so enjoy listening to Pope Leo speak in Italian - and the translation into English that accompanies it. Grazie, Christopher.

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