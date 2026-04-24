As Trump Revives Firing Squads, Pope Leo XIV Salutes Efforts to End Death Penalty
Hours after the Justice Department authorized firing-squad executions for the first time since the 19th century, Leo XIV saluted the fifteenth anniversary of Illinois's abolition of the death penalty.
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The Justice Department announced on Friday that federal executions can once again be carried out by firing squad, a method the U…