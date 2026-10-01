Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Reginald Goodwin's avatar
Reginald Goodwin
28m

They are providing evidence every day who is the un-evolved, and barbaric.

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Monica Soule's avatar
Monica Soule
22m

It’s time for these so-called “Christians” to remember that Jesus was the victim of state sanctioned execution.

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