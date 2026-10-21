Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
9h

Thank you Chris, Abdul El Sayed is a good person and a Muslim. We all believe in the same God, pray for Abdul and his campaign and most of all please pray for Pope Leo and his recovery.❤️‍🩹

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Yolonda D. Dickerson's avatar
Yolonda D. Dickerson
9h

The fact that it’s thought that a person’s religious identity dictates their actions instead of being dictated by the Constitution comes directly from their Christian Nationalist beliefs that they believe allows them to discriminate and show no regard for others unlike them in race, ethnicity, religion and even political affiliation.

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