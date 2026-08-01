Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
7h

Until Trump and Covid the majority of Americans vaccinated their children to keep them safe. Trump refused to wear a mask and that set off a firestorm against government policies. I keep saying when polio comes and kills people or handicaps them for life they will wish they had been vaccinated and vaccinated their children. Polio is nothing to play around with.

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
7h

The 20th century is full of the history of Catholic resistance movements refusing to comply with the arbitrary doctrines of the totalitarian state (the previous centuries are also replete with examples).

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