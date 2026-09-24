Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Manny's avatar
Manny
3h

I love Archbishop Sheen. I read his autobiography a few years ago, Treasure in Clay. I highly recommend it.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

Growing up in Chicago, I remember Archbishop Fulton Sheen very well.

He spoke at our Catholic grade school and I remember the nuns and priests loved him. So did all of us kids.

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