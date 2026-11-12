Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Aneesah McNamee's avatar
Aneesah McNamee
5h

THIS is just so beautiful! I am happy he was able to go HOME - and the PEOPLE were sooooo happy to see him!!! Makes my heart feel good.

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Kim Yingling's avatar
Kim Yingling
5h

Pope Leo is truly a gift from God. We Americans are so very proud of him. 💙

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