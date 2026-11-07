Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Geri Cochran's avatar
Geri Cochran
5h

YAY. Maybe Catholics will be more interested in universal health care. Some people get very upset when you mention universal healthcare: they don't want to pay for anyone else's medical care or they do not want to lose their own wonderful health insurance... (But we all end up paying, except the oligarchs and of course we pay for something like 70% of our U.S. electeds' health insurance.)

I have a dentist who, for some years, had an account for anyone to donate to help a person without enough money for dentistry. When I was working, I donated the same amount as my bill. And when I next returned for a cleaning, a note with shaky handwriting said Thank You. Everyone deserves to be treated when they are hurting or ill, imo. I don't think the dentist is doing this anymore, and I wouldn't be able to donate anything these days as I've retired. I absolutely hope this country is able to gain some sort of universal healthcare for everyone.

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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
5h

Amen!!!🙏🏻♥️

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