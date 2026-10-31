Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Laurie Wilson 🚫👑's avatar
Laurie Wilson 🚫👑
5h

L🧡VE Pope Leo…and Robert Prevost!

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Kate Barnhart's avatar
Kate Barnhart
40m

Love the message be it politics or sports, cheer and pray and when the contest is over ,shake hands.

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