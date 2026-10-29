Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Belly of the Beast's avatar
Belly of the Beast
1m

It is much simpler. Fascism versus everything else, including human dignity and the planet. Catholics should not be fascists and should care for human dignity and the planet. Vote blue this time.

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Erik J. Ochoa Amaya's avatar
Erik J. Ochoa Amaya
6mEdited

Hey Chris! This is a great resource, I can’t vote yet until I get my citizenship but I will definitely share this with my brothers and wife.

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