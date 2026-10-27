Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
4h

JD Vance in Michigan lies about the doctor that is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. Donald J. Trump and the disgraceful vice president can't tell the truth about anything; that may be why they won't say anything about the Jeffrey Epstein file. Vote to help clean the scum from the White House on Nov. 03, 2026. Vote all Republicans out of office.

https://deplorabledaily.com/jd-vance-just-exposed-the-one-lie-about-abdul-el-sayed-that-nobody-can-explain/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dpd_24201&utm_term&utm_content=260106#gf_1

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Monica Soule's avatar
Monica Soule
3h

Every time JD Vance opens his mouth I want to bang my head against a wall.

On another note, I wish someone would set NBC, CNN, et al straight. Melania did not broker any humanitarian peace deal for Ukraine. IT WAS POPE LEO. IN A HOSPITAL ROOM. WITH A TELEPHONE.

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