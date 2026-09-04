Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
7h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. Today I am thinking about an iconic women who stood for equality for everyone. I will continue to pray for Pope Leo and this country. RIP Gloria Steinem.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
7h

The Pope wants you to vote for the Democrats. Da!

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