Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Bill Scott's avatar
Bill Scott
33m

"...[T]he pope had said there was 'NOT a conscious participation of the faithful' at the Traditional Latin Mass." If you think that was not true, ask any Catholic who attended Mass before 1965 how many people were saying their rosary. You stood or knelt when everyone else did, but the words in Latin didn't explain why you were doing this. My wife and I attended a Latin Mass recently, and will not attend another. Notice I said that we "attended" a Mass, we didn't really participate, and we're old enough to remember the Mass back then.

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
1h

We boomers....sigh.

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