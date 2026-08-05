Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Francisco Z.'s avatar
Francisco Z.
8h

I’m a convert— I was Anglo-Catholic priest and chaplain for a quarter century, celebrating ad orientum, careful to ensure my maniple didn’t knock over the chalice, celebrating what was essentially a Tridentine Low Mass in Elizabethan English. That Mass is, I believe, truly a thing of reverent beauty when done well.

Reverent beauty, but not unity. When I left the Episcopal Church and swam the Tiber, I didn’t expect the Catholic Church to adapt to me— I came making the most painful sacrifice of my life, giving up my life as a priest, and placing myself life under obedience to the Holy Father and the Catholic Church.

Do I think that the old rite’s liturgy is more beautiful than the new.? Yes. But my opinions about liturgical esthetics are unimportant. What’s important, no, essential is the cohesion and unity of Christ’s Church.

I now live just outside the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fátima in Portugal, where I attend daily Mass and Adoration with the faithful from all over Europe, from sub Saharan Africa, from Asia and the Americas. Being among the faithful and devout from all over the world as we share together in receiving Christ’s Body, the ultimate sign of our unity, is a deeply moving thing.

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Vickie's avatar
Vickie
8h

I was young when we moved to the vernacular so my attachment to the Latin Mass is not strong at all. I view it as something long past. I grew up being able to comprehend all parts of the Mass from the Gloria to the Lamb of God and I feel strongly about that. I've been to Mass said in French Canadian, Polish and Spanish. They are just as beautiful. Bottom line, this is where my Church is, I don't see the need to go back.

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