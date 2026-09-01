Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Fran's avatar
Fran
5h

Our elections have been hacked (see the research articles by ThisWillHold here on Substack. The real winner of 2024 was Harris. We have to vote in such numbers that it outweighs the hacking. Pray for it too.

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Melinda C Gardiner's avatar
Melinda C Gardiner
5h

Thank you so much, Christopher! I feel the same way about Pope Leo: he is THE man to lead for this time, and I hope that many other spiritual leaders around this planet will join him in holding the Center.

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