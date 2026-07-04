Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
3h

Thank you for this inspiring message. It all comes back to loving your neighbor as yourself. It is how our country has been built, even though imperfectly. I pray that we meditate on that ideal this July 4th.

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Charles P DesRoches's avatar
Charles P DesRoches
3h

"See how they love one another." Good and Pretty"" I for one, do not see celebrating the freest country on earth. What I see is the political shambles of a former great country. America was once respected by the world. Racism continues and was only for a time masked. I pray for the American people.

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